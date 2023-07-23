Schihag supplies rail clamps to the Ukraine

Schhihag is clinging to the Ukrainian railways – order worth millions for one million rail fasteners for the Thurgau company

The Tägerwil-based industrial company Schwihag is supplying one million rail clamps to the Ukraine as part of a federal aid project. The company does not like the million-euro order to be blown around. The Seco says what is behind the request.

Trains of the Ukrainian State Railways in Lviv railway station.

Bild: Imago Images

Since February 2022, Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. According to the government in Kiev, more than 700 critical infrastructure objects had been destroyed by the end of the year alone. It’s about gas pipelines, substations, bridges and the like. In total, the Russian troops shot down over 35,000 objects.

