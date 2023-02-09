Schillaci: “Closing allotment 2023 in a timely manner”

The meeting of the Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development (CIPESS). At the end of the meeting, Ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economy and Finance) and Orazio Schillaci (Health) and the Undersecretary of the Prime Minister, Alessandro Morelli, held a press conference on the outcome of the meeting.

CIPESS has approved the allocation between the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of the financial resources for the National Health Service (SSN) in the year 2022which amount to a total of 125 billion euros, already net of the sum of 764 million euros to be allocated to the Fund for the contribution to the reimbursement to the Regions of the expenses incurred for the purchase of innovative drugs.

The committee approved theassignment to the Regions with ordinary statute and to the Sicilian Region of 820 million euros from the resources tied to the achievement of the priority objectives of national importance for the year 2022 and 680 million euros for other purposes such as, among others, the contribution to the financing of the Fund for the purchase of innovative medicines and the financing of an additional remuneration in favor of pharmacies for the reimbursement of drugs supplied under the NHS.

Health Minister Schillaci: “Closing the 2023 allotment in a timely manner”

“Today the Cipess approved the distribution of the 2022 National Health Fund for 125.216 billion: a important goal which the Ministry of Health reached after a year-long stalemate last December, thanks to the agreement in the State-Regions Conference, just two months after the government took office”.

“There’s a greater allocation aimed at covering higher costs for the Covid emergency, for the completion of the vaccination campaigns, for the implementation of the fund for innovative drugs, for energy. And there is an accessory allowance for emergency room personnel and funds for the recruitment of personnel in the area and specialist training contracts for doctors and also, and this is very important, for the recovery of waiting lists, for the completion of the Lea and for the psychological bonus”.

The minister explained that The new division criteria were also shared with the Regions“which finally take into account the new standards that should have started in 2015: from 2023 the quota to be distributed according to the mortality rates of the over 75 population will be equal to 0.75% of the total resources and the quota to be distributed according of the socio-economic conditions of the territories will also be equal to 0.75%”.

In the end, “we are working to be able to close the allotment of the new National Health Fund for 2023 in a timely manner“, announced Schillaci. Cipess has also approved the allocation of resources tied to the objectives of the National Health Plan.

