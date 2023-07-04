“Schlein? A cacicca”. De Luca demolishes the secretary of the Pd

De Luca: “A method by which a secretary is elected by those who are not part of the party and, perhaps, do not even vote for that party is insane”

New very heavy attack by Vince De Luca to the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. This time the president of Campania uses very strong words and marks an unbridgeable gap with the leader Dem. Strong words that will cause a lot of discussion. “When this issue of the third mandate is raised by people who have three, four, five and even seven mandates behind them, what are we talking about? Mr Schlein has three mandates, he has already granted them: the European Parliament, the Emilia regional council and Parliament For 30 years already, a chieftain ante litteramsome would say The time for fictions is over”. Thus the president of the Campania Region, on the sidelines of the presentation held in the ‘De Sanctis’ hall of Palazzo Santa Lucia of the exhibition ‘Hostia. Pier Paolo Pasolini’ by Nicola Verlato scheduled in Naples in the Palatine Chapel of the Maschio Angioino from 7 July to 27 August.

The Governor from Campania then continued to attack the dem leadership: “A method by which a secretary is elected is insane by those who are not part of the party and, perhaps, do not even vote for that party – he added – After which I am interested in talking about Italy’s great problems”.

“On the part of the Pd, I register at the moment a line more than suicidal, non-existent”, continues the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca. “The relationship with the Catholic world has been broken on issues of great delicacy and also ethical content – he argues – with the business world we do not even speak , with completely unrelated professional classes, with the world of commerce, craftsmanship and with the VAT number not a word. Should this be a more credible government proposal than the current one? This is nothing. These are some marches around Italy, but it’s not a government proposal. Although the polls have been inflated for a few months – he continues – they are what they are, bearing in mind that a component has entered the Democratic Party, this Article 1. The Democratic Party was born as a democratic government alternative, as a political subject capable of holding together the great democratic cultures of the country, the historical one of progressivismmodern democratic Catholicism and the secular world, but by creating a majority social front, not waving flags in the streets at marches, because that way you don’t govern a large country”. De Luca then announces “some initiatives in September, after the summer break, to resume the contents of a serious Democratic Party”.

