Elly Schlein “creature” by Fausto Bertinotti

Put like this, the sentence doesn’t seem to make much sense but in reality it does make sense if you know the story of the old communist leader, famous at the time for designer clothes and for his love for cashmere, as well as for the proletariat naturally. Schlein’s “victory is a signal, but it is not the rebirth of the left”, the ancient patriarch has just announced the result of the primaries in the Democratic Party.

We remember that Schlein won thanks to the “open primaries” because in the Bonaccini circles she had won with a good 20 points advantage. Primaries “open” mainly to the grillini who have in fact conquered the Pd ex PCI from the outside, thanks to an unholy rule that makes no sense and which causes the very identity of a party to be lost, as has actually happened now in the Party democratic.

But behind this there is a big theme which is precisely that of main political characterization of the Democratic Party, ex PCI plus a little help from the DC left. The left has long since abdicated social claims to replace them first with environmentalism and then with the gender struggle under the guise of civil rights.

And indeed, not surprisingly, the Schlein operation has been described as the constitution of a large Radical party of mass without of course the main ingredient and that is the charisma of Marco Pannella. Because this has become the Democratic Party after his victory, a large Radical party, which, by the way, already exists. But at this point taken by drought and sex who will take care of work, that is the most important issue for which the Democratic Party was born?

And on closer inspection, the main damage to workers was done by the Democratic Party with the abolition of article 18 of the Workers’ Statute, wanted by its then secretary Matteo Renzi and with the precariousness of work, wanted by Massimo D’Alema together to the privatization of Healthcare, carried out by Rosy Bindi. Three formidable blows to those most in need, the poor, the least, the voiceless, the without rights who naively trusted a reputation conquered in an ancient past that no longer exists for some time.

These are facts and not interpretations. And that is why then the weaker electorate left the Democratic Party, giving in to the suggestions of Giorgia Meloni and the right. It will be said that the populist right, but also the social right attentive to the weakest section of society. And in fact Benito Mussolini was an intransigent socialist before the foundation of fascism and director of Avanti!, the main workers’ newspaper.

But let’s go back to the present. He was the one who started this anomalous process Fausto Bertinottithe former socialist trade unionist suddenly became a communist to fill the ecological niche left by the transformation of the PCI after the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was he who opened the environmental issue, clashing hard with the CGIL and the workers who saw their jobs at risk.

And it was he who allowed Valdimiro Guadagno, known as Luxuria, to enter Parliament in the 15th legislature from 2006 to 2008. For heaven’s sake, there’s nothing wrong with defending what you believe in, but it was precisely from that fact that the epochal transformation of the left began, which abandoned Marxist themes and more than a century of workers’ struggles for anything else.

And the Schlein, declared bisexual, is nothing more than the continuation, one would say “by other means”, of the media figure of Luxuria. It is no small transformation that has taken place. It is a total change due to those who, bearing the epithet “communist”, have transformed that name and that symbol into something completely different. It has been a slow and constant transformation which, however, has now led to a landing that has nothing to do with what the left was born for. And it all started with Bertinotti Fausto, a “communist” who liked cashmere…

Subscribe to the newsletter

