Castellino, turn left: “It was you who called me a fascist”

Elly slime it undoubtedly resulted in one jolt in the electorate of left. The signal came with the first ones surveys made immediately after appointment a secretary of the Pda surge of the consents by 3 percentage points in less than a week. Now everyone is trying to get on his charioteven those who really stood by opposing political side to his. The case of Giuliano is emblematic Castellinopast – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – dall’assalto alla Cigl (which sees him accused) to defence of the occupants Of case abusive. “Have you seen Castellino? It was fascistbut he went around: he became communist“. Township bar irony is no exception to San Basilioa “difficult” suburb of eastern Rome, where the State is fighting the housing emergency and the racket of public housing in the hands of the clans with the strategy of the evictions a rug. A context where Giuliano Castellino, former number two of Come on New.

Castellino – continues the Fatto – managed to creep, taking a slice of militants. On March 2, in spite of the special surveillance to which the Court of Rome submitted him, the former force novist gathered a small group of women from the public housing and he presented himself in via Morrovale, where the forces of order were staying clearing out 4 Ater lodgings. And there have been protests. “Castellì, we don’t want you here“, someone shouts at him from the window. He doesn’t bat an eyelid, he’s aware that he’s playing “away from home”: “We’re staying all on the same sidedon’t listen to trade unionists”, the reprimand. “It’s you who you called me a fascist and now you call me a communist, me I’m always the same“, snaps Castellino.

