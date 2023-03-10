Home Business Schlein and Meloni, the “frenemies”: Giorgia is fascinated by Elly
Schlein and Meloni, the "frenemies": Giorgia is fascinated by Elly

Schlein and Meloni, the “frenemies”: Giorgia is fascinated by Elly

Giorgia Meloni fascinated by Elly Schlein

There is a revealing clue that something has changed since Elly Schlein won the race for the secretariat of the Democratic Party: Giorgia Meloni, for the speech on 8 March Women’s Day, took up verbatim a quote that Schlein herself had actually made in her inaugural speech to the secretariat, namely that “women have an advantage because you don’t see them coming ”. For Meloni, these types of sentences have the same iconic power as a Tibetan mantra because the psychology of Melons it is complex and non-trivial and can be known and above all recognized only by those who know theirs well history.

The leader of the Brothers of Italy, in fact, comes from a very different story than usual. It is, by its own admission, a “underdog”, one “who couldn’t do it”, because too much everything: too unlucky, too lonely, too fat (when young and therefore bullied), too short, too right, too woman, too intelligent, too ambitious: in short, a “system anomaly” would say Morpheus in the Matrix. His character was forged in the hard and wild fight, it is not for nothing that his interests are the novels of JRR Tolkien, primarily The Lord of the Rings and director Quentin Tarantino with favorite movie Kill Bill that speaks volumes about his outlook on life.

As her interests in horror speak volumes, where her favorite writer is Stephen King whose films she is still a greedy devourer together with a few amici, with the faithful company of fries and some candies that she greedily nibbles hypnotized by the screen. Even in music the accounts add up, given his interest in hard metal with i RammsteinThe Iron Maiden, i Metallica eh Depeche Mode, this passion also shared with his mother Anna Paratore. And then there is another factor to keep in mind to explain some apparent ambiguities.

