5
Subscribe to the newsletter
Meloni-Schlein, an all-female challenge. Survey
With the surprise election of Elly Schlein secretary of the Democratic Party we have two women leading the main parties. Giorgia Meloni, prime minister and leader of the Brothers of Italy, will now have to deal with the new secretary of the Democratic Party.
Subscribe to the newsletter
See also Lithium carbonate fell below the 400,000 yuan/ton mark, and the price collapse cannot be stopped | Insight Research- Wall Street Insights