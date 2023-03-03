The Dem leaders do not like the decision-making of the new secretary

I won the primaries, I command and decide. This seems to be in a nutshell the motto of the new secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. Who in these very first days after last Sunday’s gazebo vote lives the background of Parliament, essentially the Transatlantic, tells of a “really tough” leader. The key and breaking point with respect to the past is that slime she doesn’t listen to the leaders, she asks for advice or shortlists of names, but then she decides. In full and total autonomy.

And in fact there are already the first discontents, hidden among the historical leaders of the Democratic Party who supported it in the primaries. We are talking about prominent personalities, former secretaries, former ministers and former regional governors such as Dario Franceschini, Peppe Provenzano, Andrea Orlando, Nicola Zingaretti and Francesco Boccia. “They probably thought they had a greater say in the matter and could still command, they were very wrong”, comments a cryptic former Dem deputy who is very informed of internal events. Least of all does Schlein listen to those on the other barricade, that is Stefano Bonaccini and the leader of Base Riformista, former defense minister and president of Copasir, Lorenzo Guerini.

Let us take the case of the two parent companies. The latest reports say that perhaps he could even stay in the Chambers Deborah Serracchiani while in the Senate Simona Malpezzi should soon be replaced with Boccia or with Antonio Missionary. But she decides. Point. How and when she wants. As well as on the alliances with the meeting with Giuseppe Conte and the relaunch of the dialogue with the M5S which has already alarmed the moderate Dems. At the moment there are no hints of splits towards the center, but the real test for Schlein is foreign policy. On that subject she must be careful, very careful.

If he questioned the sending of weapons to Ukraine, somehow embracing the line of pentastellati, then yes there would be an earthquake in the Democratic Party, with big names like Guerini leaving, Peter FassinoBonaccini himself and several mayors including Dario Nardella and Giorgio Gori. We will see. For the moment we record the discontent of the leaders for the decision-making of the secretary.

