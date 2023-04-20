Home » Schlein forced to become a Christian Democrat. But you are moving further and further away from the M5S
Schlein forced to become a Christian Democrat. But you are moving further and further away from the M5S

Schlein forced to become a Christian Democrat. But you are moving further and further away from the M5S

Pd, Schlein on waste-to-energy plant and Ukraine moves away from the M5S

Elly Schleinin his first public press conference, said only two concrete and clear things: go on with the waste-to-energy plant in Romeespousing the mayor’s line Robert Gualtieri, and continued with the shipment of Italian weapons to Ukraine. Two positions that inevitably distance the Democratic Party from 5 Star Movement. And indeed Joseph Conte he clearly underlined his disappointment, in particular for the decision to vote against the pentastellati agendas on the waste-to-energy plant.

The secretary for the rest, Dem sources explain, has appeared wait-and-see and hesitant. He essentially used the “dropper” and not the “flamethrower” to try to keep the party united after the exit of some prominent exponents and historians of the Catholic component Dem. Also on the so-called surrogacy motherhood slime she was cautious, she didn’t want to push on the accelerator pedal so as not to cause an earthquake in the party.

