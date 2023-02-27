“Schlein perfectly represents the mainstream of the globalist and liberal totalitarianism built up in recent years”

“It could be said that the manifesto of the Sanremo Festival is in summary Elly Schlein’s political proposal”, he comments with Affaritaliani.it the co-founder of Popular Sovereign Democracy Marco Rizzo. “Schlein perfectly represents the mainstream of the globalist and liberal totalitarianism built up in recent years. An agenda that primarily for the new generations moves at the same time: from eating insects to gender, from political correctness to war and the sending of weapons, from total disinterest in social rights to the exaltation of civil rights”.

“After the mass method, the strongest possible, with which the story of the Sanremo Festival was managed, comes the character who can decline the orders and commands of capitalist globalization: Elly Schlein is perfect and has all the political and pseudo-cultural characteristics to embody the character that after Giorgia Meloni is undermined, despite her kneeling to the Atlantic and European power, she could be the new direction of an Italy devoid of popular sovereignty and of any independence and autonomy”.

