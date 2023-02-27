Home Business “Schlein? His agenda is that of San Remo. From eating insects to…”
Business

“Schlein? His agenda is that of San Remo. From eating insects to…”

by admin
“Schlein? His agenda is that of San Remo. From eating insects to…”

“Schlein perfectly represents the mainstream of the globalist and liberal totalitarianism built up in recent years”

“It could be said that the manifesto of the Sanremo Festival is in summary Elly Schlein’s political proposal”, he comments with Affaritaliani.it the co-founder of Popular Sovereign Democracy Marco Rizzo. “Schlein perfectly represents the mainstream of the globalist and liberal totalitarianism built up in recent years. An agenda that primarily for the new generations moves at the same time: from eating insects to gender, from political correctness to war and the sending of weapons, from total disinterest in social rights to the exaltation of civil rights”.

“After the mass method, the strongest possible, with which the story of the Sanremo Festival was managed, comes the character who can decline the orders and commands of capitalist globalization: Elly Schlein is perfect and has all the political and pseudo-cultural characteristics to embody the character that after Giorgia Meloni is undermined, despite her kneeling to the Atlantic and European power, she could be the new direction of an Italy devoid of popular sovereignty and of any independence and autonomy”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Lvmh, first half net profit soars to 5.3 billion (+ 62% on 2019)

You may also like

March pensions, maxi check to fight inflation: who...

Cigl, Landini: “The working week must be 4...

March pensions, maxi check to fight inflation: who...

Cigl, Landini: “The working week must be 4...

Twitter cuts another 200 employees to try to...

UniCredit takes to the stock market. Pay Orcel,...

Patent court in Milan, the attack of France...

Resolution 31 of 02/20/2023 – Adoption of the...

Changing of the guard at BetaGlue Technologies

Confcommercio: 100,000 shops lost in a decade

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy