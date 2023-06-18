Schlein in the square with the M5s, split Pd. Guerini: “Sidereal distance”

Conte attacks the US after his embrace with Schlein, the wrath of the Pd minority

“There will be some surprises.” When Giuseppe Conte pronounces these words, Elly Schlein has left the M5S demonstration for less than an hour. The Pd secretary spent just ten minutes among the M5S militants, but her party is already discussing the advisability of accepting Conte’s invitation. “He hasn’t been discussed in any organ of the party,” says a minority source from Base Riformista. In any case, no outcry. There will be time to discuss it, “frankly, but calmly” on Monday in the direction. This, before the “surprise” to which Conte refers materializes on the stage of the demonstration, in Largo Corrado Ricci, in front of the Forum hotel which over time has become the headquarters of the ‘guru’ of the Movement: Beppe Grillo. It is he who takes the stage with slogans that sound like a slap in the face to the reformists of the Democratic Party. And not just them. “Make the brigades of citizenship and react by wearing balaclavas to do the chores,” says Grillo. A hyperbole, of course. Ironic words, for sure.

But the reference to brigades and balaclavas does not go unnoticed in a party like the Democratic Party which combines the histories and cultures of two parties that have had Moro and Berlinguer as points of reference. Hence the clear stance of Stephen Ceccanti: “Precisely because we are in a country that has seen some of its best men and women fall in a long trail of blood, we cannot here use language that alludes to the justification of violence, not even as a joke or polemical excess”.

But the passage dedicated to the war in Ukraine from Moni Ovadia: “This war has been deliberately wanted for many years” and is the result “of the system adopted by NATO, of systematic lies. They want to drag us all into a war for US governments to assert their world supremacy.” Words answered by the former defense minister, a point of reference for the dem minority of Base Riformista, Lorenzo Guerini: “I am not arguing about the fact that it was decided to participate, albeit in the initial phase of the event, without having discussed it. However, I cannot fail to underline my stellar distance from what has been said about Putin’s war on Ukraine. The Democratic Party is on the side of Ukraine, of its struggle for freedom and for the sovereignty of its people”.

To “totally share” the words of the former minister is Simona Malpezzi: “We are on the side of Ukraine, in support of its freedom and for the sovereignty of its people. There can be no ambiguity about this.” Concepts also highlighted by Pina Picierno: “Unifying the oppositions is fundamental. But around what do we unite? To Moni Ovadia’s aberrant words about Ukraine or to Beppe Grillo’s ravings about balaclavas? guilty’ of having “put all her shoes into the M5S trap”, as a dem parliamentary source underlines.

