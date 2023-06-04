Schlein: “Make yourself comfortable, here to stay. Arms in Kiev? No to Pnrr funds”

Flood, Schlein: “We need a commissioner who knows the area”

“Tomorrow in the European Parliament there is a vote on a regulation to help Ukraine: the Democratic Party has two firm points. No question of supporting Ukraine by any means necessary, we are in favor of progress towards a common European defence. It is not acceptable for us to use Pnrr funds and cohesion funds to produce munitions and armaments“. The Pd secretary said, Elly Schlein, during an Instagram Live. “Especially in the presence of a government, in Italy, that is always ambiguous on the Pnrr. We obtained the Pnrr to change Italy and this government is putting municipalities and businesses in difficulty with its delays. We cannot accept that the funds are subtracted from the intended purpose and we want clarity on this,” adds Schlein.

THE VIDEO WITH THE WORDS OF ELLY SCHLEIN



Pd: Schlein, change not dinner gala, we are here to stay – “We will not give up an inch on what our project is, on work, on the climate. Change is not a gala dinner, change is uncomfortable. Make yourself comfortable because we are here to stay”. Elly Schlein said it during a live Instagram. “Continue to give us a hand, to support us, to join the Democratic Party, support us with 2 per thousand. We must build a perspective and give hope to the country”, he adds.

Bad weather: Schlein, we need a commissioner who knows the area – “We are still waiting for the appointment of the commissioner” for the reconstruction of the flooded areas. “You need those who know the territories and different choices could not be understood if not dictated by business or political interests. The government must hurry”. The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein said in a direct Instagram.

