Schlein wins the Pd primaries, but will Elly be able to decide line and candidacies independently? The comment

In the democracy of alternation, in a year’s time, two women will compete in the European Championships”underdog”. The incumbent premier Giorgia Meloni46 years old, to whom first the leaders of the right and post-AN and then the voters gave (not given away) the leadership of the centre-right, preferring it to Salvini and to the declining, but not resigned, Berlusconi. Against Georgia Elly slime37 years old: with her, in the primaries, he won the Pd “union of minorities” (ethnic, gender, etc).

A twist to the left, which concluded an experiment that never succeeded, precisely the PD. “Now we change, we will oppose”, announced the new leader. Meloni has said, and has proved it up to now, that she cannot be blackmailed. Schlein will decide line and candidates autonomously? Will the advice of D’Alema, Bersani, Franceschini, Orlando, Boccia, Zingaretti and Landini, who supported the young deputy, weigh, and how much?

Just one tip: go ahead without godparents, and refuse the support, never disinterested, of the “party-newspapers”. As was the case for the Roman newspaper, founded by Scalfari, prodigal of indications, from Prodi onwards, to Elly’s predecessors, then regularly paved, in the toilets, by the Cavaliere di Arcore, in the twenty years of Berlusconi, and five months ago by Meloni.

