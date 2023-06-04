Schlein: “My pussy is recovering”. In his book, his idea of ​​the Left and the Democratic Party

Why does the left lose? Just read Elly Schlein’s book (published by Mondadori): he takes to the streets for climate change, in the Amazon, while the region he administered is going to waste for works never done. And the left has finally found its new calling: the liberation of the pussy

Many have said that Elly Schlein must make herself known before establishing herself. After the left was defeated in the last election what could be better than his book, Our share216 pages published in February 2022 which unfairly perhaps almost no one has read.

Elly Schlein “trying to reconstruct the thread that unites the challenges of the left in a vision that is lacking in politics”, explains the publicity launch of the work, “but which is increasingly spreading in the mobilizations of the new generations and in society”.

Like when our leader, in a memorable passage, mentions the cartel leading against patriarchy at the 2017 Women’s March on London: “My pussy grabs back”. My pussy recovers (freedom of course). A sign so significant as to be immortalized with ecstatic words in this masterpiece of non-fiction literature of the national left, I mean national, international, not perhaps worldwide.

After “Peace and love” and “Yes, we can” today the Democratic Party thunders the slogan “My pussy grabs back”. Topics for theme enthusiasts which open horizons far superior to outmoded categories such as the surplus value of Karl Marx, the communist party as the vanguard of the proletariat of Lenin, the cultural revolution of Mao Tse Tung. The left has finally found its new calling: the liberation of the pussy.

“We live in times marked by uncertainty about the future,” Elly writes at the beginning of her masterpiece. “If inequalities have increased and the Earth is on the verge of collapse is not a coincidence, but the effect of precise choices”. The same ones you did for prevention and global warming in Emilia Romagna?

This must be asked of the people of Romagna who in these hours will be happy to read the work with the left hand while shoveling the mud with the right.

