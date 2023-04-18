Schlein, other than Caritas: party at Baglioni in Parioli with champagne

Pd, Schlein: the exclusive super party in Claudio Baglioni’s penthouse

Elly slime in recent days he has done his debut in the elite of Roman times, between champagne and canapés at salmoncertainly not at soup kitchen. The entrance of him in the “Rome well” it happened with all possible honors. To open the doors of hers to her attic al Parioli – reads the sheet – it was the singer Claudius Baglioni. This little big Elly. Who knows if she will have dedicated it to him end of the evening. The fact is that days ago the singer-songwriter decided to organize one cena at his home with (and for) the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly slime.

Appointment in the attic of the singer born in the suburbs of One hundred cellsbut a long time resident in the area Parioli. And more precisely in one of the buildings designed at the beginning of the twentieth century by Pietro Lombardiknown in the capital for having been the sculpture of many fountain modern. Many VIPs from the left were present at the party: from the director Paolo Sorrentino to many others. Besides them there was also another piece of the Pd what matters, Dario Franceschini and his companion Michela In bias. Including the singer Giuliano Sangiorgifounder of the Negramaro, and his partner, writer and screenwriter Ilaria Macchia. Everyone at the Baglioni house to get to know slime, perhaps with a van that left from Piazza Vittorio. Since there is no Rome without him, Carlo also showed up for dinner Greenfinchwith the partner Corinna.

