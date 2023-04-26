Schlein out of the way, a favor to the M5S. Conte, free hands and double oven

Schlein secluded and wait-and-see, a favor to the M5S. Conte corsaro: hands free and use the double oven

The last ten days of April are proving to be a rather interesting period from the point of view of political communication. In this regard, we can develop some considerations. In particular, on the way of communicating, and the leadership style, of Elly Schlein, exactly two months after his election as new party secretary. What balance can we draw from the first eight weeks under your command?

Schlein’s strong point is certainly the novelty of its format (fresher, more colourful, more spontaneous than the somewhat plastered communication of post-Renzi secretariats). The weakness is instead theposture”, as they say today, based on a rather wait-and-see and in some ways, surprisingly, neo-Christian attitude. Which leads it to avoid making clear, strong, characterizing operational decisions. Let’s take an emblematic example: yes or no waste-to-energy plants? Schlein’s answer: yes, no, perhaps, others have decided on Rome before us, for the future we will consult (it is not clear with whom), in practice for now I can’t tell you.

Another example: April 25th. As a would-be leader of the broad-based opposition, Schlein would certainly have done well to give a real speech, well studied, well interpreted, in a large Italian square. And she instead she withdrew. Why? Because you can’t go wrong if you don’t do it, even if you may miss out on opportunities. Partly due to her inexperience in such a national role as that of secretary of the Democratic Party, partly because she tries to stay aligned and covered as much as possible not so much on the left as in the centre, the new secretary on more than one occasion yes it is basically secluded.

