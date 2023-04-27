Home » Schlein poses for Vogue and reveals: “I have an armochromist”. The last supercazzola
Schlein poses for Vogue and reveals: "I have an armochromist". The last supercazzola

Schlein poses for Vogue and reveals: “I have an armochromist”. The last supercazzola

Elly Schlein to Vogue: “My personal shopper? Enrica Chicchio”

Elly Schlein continues to amaze for his choices. After vip dinner in Claudius’ attic Baglioni of Rome you have Pariolithe new secretary also posed for Vogue. Everything so far one would have thought of a secretary of the dem less than seeing him posing in the photographic studios of the most famous magazine in the world of fashion. Schlein reveals to the interviewer a little habit. “My choices of clothing they definitely depend on the situation I’m in,” explains Elly, who continues: “Sometimes they are unconventionalsometimes more formal. In general I say yes to colors and to the advice of an’armochromistEnrico grain“.

Also cinematically the slime she declares herself “omnivorous” in the long interview granted to Vogue Italia. “I loved a lot”, she explains, “the cinema of Kim Ki Duk, Korean director who unfortunately passed away with Covid. My training is linked to attending the Film Festival of Locarno and the year his film arrived Primavera, summer, autumn, winter… and again spring I was on the youth jury: we awarded him. His is a very delicate, dense cinema, with intense photography. Other favorites include movies by TarantinoOf Ken Loach and the classics of Italian cinema – such as The Brancaleone army – which I watched at home thanks to the videotape collection of mine dad“.

