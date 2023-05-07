Home » Schlein relaunches the balance sheet and agitates the Democratic Party. Split risk
Schlein proposes an increase in taxes on financial and real estate income

The proposal went almost unnoticed, on the sly. But precisely on May 1st, Labor Day, the secretary of the Democratic Party relaunched an old workhorse of the left, as she had done Enrico Letta, or the increase in taxes on financial and real estate income. In fact, the Democratic Party relaunches the patrimonial. The president of the Action-Italia Viva group in the Senate Raffaella Paita is very opposed, which demonstrates how Schlein is unable to make inroads at the Center. The idea of ​​the patrimonial property is very popular on the left, so much so that it has received the applause of the SI-Verdi bicycle, but it risks creating an earthquake even within the Democratic Party.

Enrico’s recent release villages and Andrew’s Marcucci shows that the moderate part of the Dems is suffering from the “maximalist” positions of slime. And proposing to raise taxes on financial and real estate income, if on the one hand it strengthens the identity of the left, on the other it adds fuel to the fire of that reformist part of the Democratic Party which tries not to be overwhelmed. “We lose moderate votes, we scare people, this is not the time to talk about raising taxes“, observes a Dem exponent close to Stefano Bonaccini, president of the party that lost the primaries.

In recent days Affaritaliani.it has hypothesized the exit of Lorenzo Guerini, former defense minister and president of Copasir, a real “bomba” politics. A hypothesis that is strengthened more and more with Schlein’s shift to the left. So much so that someone even begins to speak of a real split within the Democratic Party, also because it is suffering – for other reasons – there are the main big names who supported Schlein in the primaries, from Nicola Zingaretti to Dario Franceschini via Andrea Orlando. In short, at the moment Schlein is struggling to dictate a line clearly followed by everyone and risks displeasing many.

