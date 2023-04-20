Schlein, “supercazzola” on the waste-to-energy plant: “A choice that we have inherited”

Elly Schlein in her first press conference addresses various issues, from migrants to waste-to-energy plants: “Bleeding government”

After taking a break during the Easter holidays, Elly Schlein she returned to the political scene for his first press conference. In the speech, taking place this afternoon at the Nazarene, the new Pd secretary took stock of her party’s proposals with respect to the hottest topics of the moment: Work, migrants, healthcare, Pnrr e waste.

Schlein’s words on the question of the are significant waste-to-energy plant of Rome, the subject of debate even within his own party. “We have not taken a position against a procedure that is already underway but, since they exist different sensitivities in the Democratic PartyI am committed to the confrontation between us and the administrators”, declared the dem secretary. “The waste-to-energy plant is a choice that had been taken by the Rome administration who has already approved the waste plan and this happened well before the congress and this secretariat and was not the subject of our program in the primaries. We inherit choices that have already been made but it is not on the ground of choices already made that we want to build, starting from the congressional platform”.

With respect to the issue of migrants, which has come back to the fore in recent hours, Schlein said: “With the Cutro decreewhich I find it hard to call that out of respect for that massacre, the government tries to bring Hungary into Italy“, dismantling the widespread reception system. “What we are seeing is even worse than what the Salvini decrees. It was hardly imaginable but they are making it.” Also, “we will fight against the abolition of special protectionI hope that Meloni has understood that she has told a lie because there are 18 countries that have this form of protection”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

