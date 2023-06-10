Home » Schlein to the secretariat: “Retire the threads, Pd plural but not cacophonous”
Pd, Schlein: immediately a “mobilization” on major social issues. The management meeting will be held on Monday 12 June

Tie up the threads of the party“, starting with a “mobilization” on major social issues: from work to school, from health to the Pnrr. With this objective Elly Schlein reunited the secretariat at the Nazarene. During the meeting, which is still ongoing, all the speakers underlined the importance of unity in relaunching the political action of the party.

Since it is necessary to know how to “stay on the issues and be a plural but not cacophonous party”, was the line. The ways in which to implement the mobilization were also discussed and on this, sources from the NazareneSecretary Schlein will go into detail at direction on Monday. Subscribe to the newsletter

