Meloni vs Schlein, but the first real challenge between the two rivals will be played in the next EU elections 2024

Just like the melons, perhaps not surprisingly, for her international debut the new secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schleinhas chosen the Brussels stage, which she has trod for five years as MEP from 2014 to 2019. The appointment was greedy and the moment not to be missed. The European Council offered the slime the possibility of starting to weave the first relationships with the other European leaders of the left, in view of the next very important European elections next year. Because it is clear that the first real challenge between the two rivals will be played right at upcoming European elections in 2024where for the moment the melons, no use denying it, seems to start with a certain favor of the predictions.

Not just for the scandal of Qatargate which shocked the European left, creating great embarrassment in the group of socialists and in the Pd in particular, given the role that two leading exponents of the same would have played in the affair (Schlein’s deafening silence on the subject is certainly eloquent of the party’s embarrassment). But also due to the evident weakness of some leaders of the left, first of all precisely that Pedro Sánchezwhich with so much emphasis the slime wanted to meet.

