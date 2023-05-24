Schlein was councilor for the Climate Pact, explain what he (not) did

Pages and pages of color and heartbreaking tears without any mention of the responsibilities of those who have always administered the region

On 11 February 2020 she was appointed vice president of the Emilia-Romagna region and councilor with regional responsibilities for welfare and Climate Pact. You read it right, councilor with mandates for the Climate Pact. We are talking about the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein who shamelessly had the idea of ​​naming his (defeated) opponent in the Pd primaries, Stefano Bonaccinifor the role of emergency commissioner and the reconstruction of Emilia Romagna after the devastating floods.

No one denies the climate changes that affect the entire planet, but evidently that perfect world of the red Emilia Romagna belongs only to the black and white films of Don Camillo and Peppone (in which, among other things, there is a part on the flood of the Po river in Brescello). The mainstream newspapers are careful not to question the work of the Bonaccini-Schlein junta and also of the previous ones, all of the centre-left. Pages and pages of color and heartbreaking tears without any mention of the responsibilities of those who have always administered the region. The question arises: what did Mrs. Schlein do as a councilor responsible for the Climate Pact? Why has it rained more than in Emilia in other regions, such as Veneto, but there hasn’t been the disaster that we’ve been seeing for days on every news?

Lawful, legitimate questions that everyone should ask themselves and to which the secretary of the Democratic Party should answer. And what does he do instead? He proposes Bonaccini commissioner stating that it is the “moment of national unity”. Giorgia Meloni so rejoices because in fact the water and the flood have also taken away the main opposition in Parliament and in the country.

