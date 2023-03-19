“The Pd will return to power thanks to the financial oligarchy”

Do you think Elly Schlein really represents the renewal that the Italian left needed?

“Not at all. I believe that Elly Schlein effectively renders the right itself redundant given that the politics of the liberal-libertarian, ultra-globalist, warmonger new left is the exact opposite of what was once the glorious red, scythe left and hammer, of Marx, Lenin and Gramsci. A left like this ends up surpassing the right on the right. It is the left that speaks to the wealthy classes, to the ‘rari nantes in gurgite vastus’ (rare swimmers in the vast maelstrom ndr), to the inhabitants of the limited traffic area, to business class travellers, to the vacationers of Cortina d’Ampezzo. Thus the left completes its Kafkaesque metamorphosis of complete abandonment of the working classes. It is a left that is no longer for work, but for capital. Which is no longer for the national liberation struggle of oppressed peoples but directly for imperialism with stars and stripes. In short, a metamorphic and ultra-capitalist left”.

Will the Democratic Party be able to return to government with Schlein as secretary?

“It is possible that the Democratic Party can return to government, also because we have understood that ultimately it is not the people who decide. A great narrative is recited in which it is actually the financial oligarchy who decides which stages the votes in which the people can choose whether the neo-liberal right or the neo-liberal left and with this the victory of the capitalist bank is guaranteed in any case. It is what I call the alternation without alternative or if you prefer the single party of capital. So how in Dante’s Florence who turned like a sick man on his right side and on his left side to find relief, after the government of the right comes the one of the left, then again the one of the right. But the neo-liberal order always wins. So it is It is possible that sooner or later the Democratic Party will return to power”.

Do you think the Democratic Party will ally itself with the M5S or with the Third Pole?

“Let’s say it could ally with both. On an economic and social level it is more in agreement with the Third Pole which better embodies competitive and corporate neo-liberalism. However, the 5 Star Movement has a larger catchment area even if it has some elements socialist and populist party particularly abhorred by a Democratic Party which by now is clearly demophobic, distant from the needs of the people and workers. And it all has a larger catchment area. So it will probably choose the M5S even if it could very well get along for the reasons mentioned also with the Third Pole”.

