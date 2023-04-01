Politicians have long been annoyed that companies with a certain trick when buying houses do not have to pay taxes. The Jamaica coalition in Schleswig-Holstein wants to change that for the whole country.

DThe Jamaica coalition in Kiel wants to take decisive action against a tax loophole at the federal level and thus take up a project of the previous red-green government. It is about a gap in justice, namely in the real estate transfer tax, which is due when buying an apartment or a house.

“Unlike private individuals, corporations can avoid this tax if they do not buy 100 percent of real estate, but leave 5 percent to a subsidiary or another company,” said Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) of the German Press Agency. With this trick you could avoid the real estate transfer tax completely. His Schleswig-Holstein state government, on the other hand, is planning a Federal Council initiative.

In such transactions, a company is formally sold and not a property or building. The finance ministers of the federal states had already decided last September to work out a change in the law with the federal government in order to stop or curb tax avoidance. Depending on the federal state, the real estate transfer tax is between 3.5 and 6.5 percent of the purchase price and goes into the coffers of the federal states.