Schloz and Meloni, that feeling you don't expect

Schloz and Meloni, that feeling you don’t expect

Schloz in Italy, “strong sign of the chancellor’s attention to the Italian premier”

After Meloni’s visit to Berlin in February, the German chancellor Olaf Scholz returned the favor yesterday by visiting Rome. This fact was underlined by almost all German newspapers as a strong signal of the chancellor’s attention to the Italian premier.

The Chancellor’s words after the conversation lasting more than an hour and a half with the Prime Minister at Palazzo Chigi, they have been very eloquent in representing the new climate of trust and friendship that is being created between two countries, which in the past have always looked at each other with a certain diffidence. The German chancellor defines Italy as an “important partner and reliable friend” and a few hours later he wrote on Twitter: “In the face of the emergency we stand side by side. Italy and Germany are demonstrating this with their support for Ukraine and close collaboration in the EU and NATO”.

READ ALSO: Meloni meets Scholz: common front on migrants, energy and Ukraine. VIDEO

In an interview with Corriere, however, he reiterated that our country should not be left alone with regard to migrants. The conversation took such a long time that the Italian premier had to postpone her appointment for an interview with Bruno Vespa, in his farmhouse in Manduria, which had been scheduled for some time.

