Isabel Schnabel, a board member of the European Central Bank, said today that the inflation outlook has not improved and that further short-term price hikes cannot be ruled out. “In July we decided to raise rates by 50 basis points because we were concerned about the outlook for inflation,” Schnabel said in an interview with Reuters. “The concerns we had in July have not been alleviated. I don’t think this perspective has changed radically ”. Words that suggest another 50bp hike could come next month.

