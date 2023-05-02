Scholz and Lindner vs. Habeck: The dispute over the industrial electricity price

Dhe traffic light dispute over the green favorite projects of heating and child protection has not yet been settled, as the next dispute between the coalition partners is looming. This time it is about a lower industrial electricity price.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) would like him to help the country’s energy-intensive industry in the not only expensive but also lengthy switch from fossil energy from gas and coal to renewable energy from the sun and wind.

Habeck actually wanted to present the details of the new industrial electricity price cap this week. But now there is already resistance to the concept from the ranks of the SPD and FDP before it is even available. The criticism does not come from just anyone, but from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and FDP leader Christian Lindner personally.

Similar to the issues of debt brakes and tax increases, it shows once again how close the former and current finance ministers are when it comes to the federal budget – at least much closer than the chancellor and his vice chancellor.

How little Scholz thinks of further billions in subsidies for the economy, he made clear on Monday evening in Bendorf near Koblenz. The priority must be to produce more cheap electricity and bring it to where it is needed. “Because as an economy we will not be able to subsidize everything that takes place in normal economic activity in the long run. We shouldn’t even get used to that,” said Scholz.

Such a policy will “not end well” in the end. You can already produce green electricity today for seven or eight cents. That’s why he doesn’t want to make any promises on the subject of industrial electricity prices, but at most looks to see where something needs to be adjusted, said the SPD politician.

Finance Minister Lindner also opposed a state-reduced price on Tuesday. There is no scope for this in the household, and it is also unfair, wrote Lindner in a guest article for the “Handelsblatt”. He also wants to increase competitiveness. “However, it is economically unwise to rely primarily on direct state aid.”

It contradicts the market economy. “I am therefore very critical of the industrial electricity price that some of our coalition partners are considering,” explained Lindner. “In the already tense budget, there is no scope for correspondingly high subsidies.”

At least the Chancellor’s statement should have caused astonishment in Habeck’s environment. In the past few weeks, SPD politicians have also called for a subsidized price for industry of five to seven cents per kilowatt hour from January 1, 2024. They referred to the international competition and concerns about companies moving away due to high energy costs.

According to a paper from the Bundestag faction of the Social Democrats, the concept could dock with the electricity price brake, which caps the price for a basic quota at seven cents. In addition, the electricity tax could be reduced to the European minimum.

The aim is to support the industry’s transformation process away from fossil fuels to electricity. In the long run, the amount of the price should be based on the development of the tariffs at Germany’s competitors. Access to cheaper electricity should also be open to medium-sized companies, criteria such as a ban on bonuses and dividends and a proven decline in profits from the electricity price brake could be omitted.

Lindner made it clear that he considers cheaper electricity prices only for industry, but not for households and small and medium-sized businesses, to be unfair. He pleaded for a “more market-driven system”. Investment grants from the state, for example, are conceivable.

A reform of electricity and energy taxes should also be considered before resorting to subsidies. “In this way we would relieve all electricity customers without directly intervening in the market,” he wrote.

According to Lindner, there is no money in the household for a price cap

Lindner also made it clear once again that he sees little leeway in the regular budget. There will be no money reserved for the electricity price brakes and company aid in the 2022 energy crisis: “A reallocation of funds from the Energy Economic and Stabilization Fund, which has been strictly earmarked in view of the Russian war of aggression, is ruled out,” writes Lindner .

It is unclear whether Economics Minister Habeck will actually present his plan for an industrial electricity price this week after Scholz and Lindner spoke. A ministry spokeswoman declined to commit. One continues to work on the concept, when it will be presented exactly is still open, she said only.

