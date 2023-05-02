Home » Scholz cautious about the subsidized industrial electricity price
Scholz cautious about the subsidized industrial electricity price

Scholz cautious about the subsidized industrial electricity price
The Federal Chancellor is more likely to side with Christian Lindner when it comes to the industrial electricity price.

Berlin, Bendorf Chancellor Olaf Scholz is slowing down the debate about introducing a subsidized electricity price for industry. The priority must be to produce more cheap electricity and bring it to where it is needed, said the SPD politician on Monday evening in Bendorf near Koblenz.

“Because as an economy we will not be able to subsidize everything that takes place in normal economic activity in the long run. We shouldn’t even get used to that.” Such a policy will “not end well” in the end. You can already produce green electricity today for seven or eight cents. That’s why he doesn’t want to make any promises on the subject of industrial electricity prices, but at most look to see where something needs to be adjusted.

In the debate in the traffic light government, Scholz is thus more on the side of Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and against demands from the SPD and the Greens to subsidize industrial electricity prices. Various SPD politicians had called for a subsidized price for industry of five to seven cents per kilowatt hour from January 1, 2024. The background is international competition and concerns about companies moving away due to high electricity prices. Economics Minister Robert Habeck has announced that he will submit a concept for an industrial electricity price. The Green politician had previously preferred a different way of lowering electricity prices, namely direct contracts between companies and the producers of green electricity. Habeck had also warned against permanent subsidies, but spoke out in favor of capping prices for a few years.

