Scholz cautious about the subsidized industrial electricity price

The Federal Chancellor is more likely to side with Christian Lindner when it comes to the industrial electricity price. (Photo: dpa)



Berlin, Bendorf Chancellor Olaf Scholz is slowing down the debate about introducing a subsidized electricity price for industry. The priority must be to produce more cheap electricity and bring it to where it is needed, said the SPD politician on Monday evening in Bendorf near Koblenz.

“Because as an economy we will not be able to subsidize everything that takes place in normal economic activity in the long run. We shouldn’t even get used to that.” Such a policy will “not end well” in the end. You can already produce green electricity today for seven or eight cents. That’s why he doesn’t want to make any promises on the subject of industrial electricity prices, but at most look to see where something needs to be adjusted.