Scholz comes to Lindner’s aid

The budget dispute proceeded in such a way that Chancellor Scholz supported Finance Minister Lindner. Because many ministers are not moving away from expensive plans – now they have to report.

BUndescancer Olaf Scholz (SPD) is now leading budget negotiations again: Because his successor in the office of finance minister, Christian Lindner (FDP), so that no progress is made, Scholz, together with Lindner, now wants to take those cabinet colleagues to task who do not agree with the spending framework assigned to them. Government circles confirmed this procedure on Thursday.

The preparation of the 2024 budget has proven to be particularly difficult: First, the finance minister canceled the decision on the basic parameters for the budget planned for mid-March due to a lack of consensus at the traffic light. Then he also canceled the cabinet appointment that was scheduled for June 21. The federal government now wants to decide on its draft budget for 2024 in the last week before the parliamentary summer recess. So it comes down to July 5th.