Home » Scholz comes to Lindner’s aid
Business

Scholz comes to Lindner’s aid

by admin
Scholz comes to Lindner’s aid


Who is helping whom here? Christian Lindner (left), Federal Minister of Finance, and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) talk at the beginning of a cabinet meeting.
Image: dpa

The budget dispute proceeded in such a way that Chancellor Scholz supported Finance Minister Lindner. Because many ministers are not moving away from expensive plans – now they have to report.

BUndescancer Olaf Scholz (SPD) is now leading budget negotiations again: Because his successor in the office of finance minister, Christian Lindner (FDP), so that no progress is made, Scholz, together with Lindner, now wants to take those cabinet colleagues to task who do not agree with the spending framework assigned to them. Government circles confirmed this procedure on Thursday.

The preparation of the 2024 budget has proven to be particularly difficult: First, the finance minister canceled the decision on the basic parameters for the budget planned for mid-March due to a lack of consensus at the traffic light. Then he also canceled the cabinet appointment that was scheduled for June 21. The federal government now wants to decide on its draft budget for 2024 in the last week before the parliamentary summer recess. So it comes down to July 5th.

See also  Japan: Tokyo inflation +4.3% in January. Above Bank of Japan target for eighth consecutive month

You may also like

As CPO of Zoom, this is how I...

Netflix: US subscribers on the rise after account...

Romagna, many cancellations by German tourists: in July...

Volvo XC60 commercial leasing: This is the best...

Waste, Capuano (Conai): Italian excellence in recycling must...

Career Opportunities: Children with this trait are at...

The spread is at its lowest for the...

The price of a new car? 40% is...

Migrants, Orban fires on the EU agreement. And...

Artificial intelligence, lights and above all shadows

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy