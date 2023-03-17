Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees savings potential “in many places” in the budget. He rejects the demands for higher debts. Hundreds of billions of euros have already been spent in past crises.

The Swiss central bank is helping the ailing Credit Suisse with a multi-billion credit line. The money house wants to regain lost confidence in the financial market. Dietmar Deffner talks about this with Prof. Hans-Peter Burghof, Chair of Banking at the University of Hohenheim.

BUndescancer Olaf Scholz (SPD) has rejected calls for higher debts in the coalition’s internal budget dispute. The government had successfully led Germany through two major crises with hundreds of billions of euros, he said, referring to the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war “Handelsblatt”. “It won’t be able to go on like this in the long run.”

The challenge now is to “set up households that can get by without using the exception rule from the Basic Law,” said Scholz. He sees savings potential “in many places” in the federal budget.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) announced that the cabinet decision on the budget key points for 2024 and the financial plan up to 2027 would be postponed. The background is the dispute in the traffic light government over the priorities of the budget and additional demands from the various departments of up to 70 billion euros.

The Chancellor assured that the postponement of the cabinet decision was not a big deal for him. “After years in which we (…) used large amounts of money to weather crises, it is hardly surprising that many are now making the transition to getting by with less money and that there is a need for discussion.”

Scholz was reluctant to comment in the “Handelsblatt” on the plans of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) for far-reaching restrictions on the installation of gas and oil heating systems. At the moment it is only about “considerations that have not even been decided,” emphasized the Chancellor. The aim of the traffic light is “a realistic regulation that does not overwhelm anyone and at the same time points the way towards climate neutrality”.

Despite the recent disagreements, Scholz cannot see any fundamental problems in the cooperation between the three traffic light parties SPD, Greens and FDP. “It was foreseeable that it would be challenging for all three coalition partners at different times,” he said. “It is important that you work together in order to be successful together.” He has the impression that this is happening.

Scholz does not expect a new financial crisis

After the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank and the turbulence surrounding Credit Suisse, Scholz does not see a new financial crisis looming in Germany and Europe. “I don’t see the danger. The monetary system is no longer as fragile as it was before the financial crisis,” he said in an interview. He therefore does not expect any consequences for German savers. “The deposits of German savers are safe,” said Scholz – repeating a sentence that the then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the then Finance Minister Peer Steinbrück (SPD) said in a similar way at the height of the financial crisis in 2008. “We live in a completely different time,” Scholz said, referring to comparisons with the 2008 financial crisis.

After the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank last week, there was turbulence in the financial system. In addition, the price of the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell on the stock exchange on Wednesday, triggered by comments from a major investor from Saudi Arabia. The fact that the money house has secured loans of up to 50 billion Swiss francs via the Swiss central bank has calmed things down.

