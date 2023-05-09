Scholz to the European Parliament: “No austerity, but the debt must be limited”. “European Ukraine is the best answer to Moscow”

From the Stability and Growth Pact to the management of migratory flows. Passing, of course, through Ukraine and the Russian invasion. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, on a symbolic day dedicated to Europe.

“Solidarity but no unlimited debts”

Starting with the question of the revision of EU rules on budgets, Scholz assured that “we don’t want to plunge a country into austerity, but that doesn’t mean we should neglect stability or we shouldn’t limit indebtedness, the uncontrolled increase in debt “. The chancellor added that “we need to find the right balance, we will be able to find a common solution even if hard work awaits us” to find an agreement and ask for the reform of the Pact by next year. Scholz then recalled the Recovery Fund launched under the pandemic as an example of joint action: “We were in a threatening crisis like the pandemic and we responded with joint solidarity action that produced effects right from the start, contributing to the stability of finances in the States EU. The German government will continue to make all the necessary solidarity possible in crises of this type” but it is necessary to define “a reasonable approach because we are also in favor of the stability of public budgets”.

“European Ukraine response to Putin”

On the day of Putin’s Victory parade, the reference to the events in Ukraine could not be missing. “The Ukrainians are paying with their lives for this madness of their powerful neighboring state. 2,200 kilometers northeast of here, in Moscow, Putin is deploying his soldiers, tanks and rockets today. Let us not be intimidated by such posturing of power. We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine as long as necessary,” Scholz pleaded. “After all, none of us want to go back to the times when the law of the strongest applied in Europe. When the smaller countries had to submit to the bigger ones. When freedom was a privilege of less than a fundamental right of all”, he added. “Our European Union, united in its diversity, is the best assurance that this past will not return. And that is why the message of this 9 May is not the one sounding today from Moscow. But our message is that the past will not will triumph over the future. And the future, our future, is the European Union”, added Scholz, warning: “It is important to prepare the future of the new Ukraine already now. A European, democratic, prosperous Ukraine is the best thing that we can oppose Putin’s revisionist and anti-international law policies.”

“Qualified majority on foreign and fiscal policy”

Intertwining the issues of foreign policy and budgetary rules, Scholz reflected on the EU decision-making process: “I very much welcome the fact that the European Parliament is working on proposals for institutional reforms, including those that go beyond Parliament itself. And I will continue to encourage the European Council to take these ideas into consideration”, starting with the introduction “of qualified majority voting on foreign and fiscal policy”, he said. “I will continue to do my best to convince” the other heads of state and government “and I am very grateful for your broad support,” she added.

“Migration Solutions”

“We need an adequate solution on migration but we cannot stall until this solidarity rains down on us from heaven, we need effective solidarity. I am committed to ensuring that progress on the Asylum Pact materializes before the European elections”, the chancellor then argued : “We are united by the goal of better managing illegal migration without betraying our values”, added Scholz, inviting “to exploit the possibilities of regular migration because in many parts of the EU we need workers from third countries”.