Recently there had also been discord between Germany and the USA. Conflicting statements from the White House and the Chancellery on the question of how the promise of battle tanks to Ukraine came about had caused irritation.

Also read: The ego superpower

At the end of January, after much back and forth and parallel to the German commitment to supply Leopard tanks to Kiev, the US government also announced that it would deliver 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine. However, the US government stressed that it would take “many months” for these to arrive on the battlefield in Ukraine. Biden’s security advisor Jake Sullivan said shortly before Scholz’s visit that Germany had made the delivery of US tanks a condition for the commitment of German Leopard tanks. The federal government denied that. Biden and Scholz did not comment publicly on Friday.