Scholz: “You have to let all fives be straight sometimes”: Newspaper for municipal economy

From the point of view of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the numerous compromises and the move away from the originally stricter requirements of the Building Energy Act (GEG) are absolutely necessary for acceptance among the population. “Everyone who makes climate policy must be sure that they would find a majority for a proposed legal regulation even in a referendum,” said the Chancellor on Friday at the federal press conference. “That always has to be the ambition.”

That’s why it was important to stretch the deadlines for the initiated conversion of the heat supply…

