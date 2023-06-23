Scholz’s nephews set up another startup – and cause a stir

Fabian and Jakob Scholz were unsuccessful with their savings app. Now they want to place skilled workers from abroad with German companies – and they’re already banging on the drums before they start.

After the bankruptcy of their crypto start-up, Fabian and Jakob (r.) Scholz started in the HR department. They want to place skilled workers from abroad with German companies. Kudona

The Hamburg brothers Fabian and Jakob Scholz are always busy. Hard-working serial founders: According to North Data, 32-year-old Fabian Scholz has already (co-)founded seven companies, and his 29-year-old brother Jakob has already five. In the startup world, bragging about your track record is considered good manners. Just don’t overdo it. Did that happen to the Scholzens? A Report of the online magazine Finance Forward suggests it. And it came like this:

In November 2020, the brothers launched their fintech Rubarb. The savings app for the smartphone gets a lot of attention, also because Fabian and Jakob are not just any Scholz like Müller: the Hamburg entrepreneurs are the nephews of the former Finance Minister and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They also like to talk about it often.

Savings app, crypto deals, bankruptcy

Rubarb should make investing easier for the general public and especially younger people. For example, the app rounded up purchases and invested the difference once a month. She also offered additional savings plans. According to its own statements, the app counted 40,000 active customers.

Nevertheless: The startup was not a success, in July 2022 the company had to file for bankruptcy. Only weeks earlier, the founders had changed the business model, opted for crypto for the masses and founded the subsidiary Kudona. Their customers’ money should be invested in stablecoins – without a crypto wallet and with up to 3.8 percent interest for the customers, so the promise. They received the license for this in Lithuania. But the idea does not fly, in October 2022 Rubarb GmbH will be dissolved.

The founders then take a short break and then set up again: On February 9, 2023, the WTE Group UG is entered in the commercial register. WTE stands for “Welcome to Europe”. A website and social media accounts are created, and you can find out what the founders are planning to do with their new company: recruitment. “We build global teams” is what it says in capital letters. And underneath: “As founders and managers of various companies, we have hired hundreds of people from all over the world. Now we’re helping others to do the same.”

Two employees, several high-profile customers?

To date, the Welcome to Europe Group company has only two employees on LinkedIn: Fabian and Jakob Scholz. On the website, however, Finance Forward discovers a number of large companies in a list of alleged references. Under the headline: “Some of the partners we have worked with over the years”, the logos of Airbus, BASF, EON, Microsoft, Celonis, Media Markt, Schindler, Puma, Datev, among others, are emblazoned.

But how was the young company able to win such prominent reference customers in such a short time? The colleagues from Finance Forward asked, but none of the companies could confirm a cooperation with the startup. And suddenly the logos of the supposed references disappeared from the Welcome to Europe website.

Possibly, Finance Forward suspects, the explanation lies in the wording “over the years”: As I said, the Scholz brothers are keen serial founders. They have also done HR before: in 2019 they sold their startup Patron, a digital headhunting agency. The references mentioned may have come from this period, speculates Finance Forward. So track record, in a way. Just maybe used a little too offensively.