Home » School, Minister Valditara presents the Plan for simplification in the CdM
Business

School, Minister Valditara presents the Plan for simplification in the CdM

by admin
School, Minister Valditara presents the Plan for simplification in the CdM

School, Valditara renews the system: less bureaucracy and more stable staff

The Minister of Education and Merit Joseph Vallettara presented today in Cabinet the information relating to the start of the Plan for simplification in the school sectorin compliance with what was announced last November to the Chambers during the illustration of the programmatic lines of the same dicastery.

The strategic objectives are: to improve school services for students and families; ensure the presence of a greater number of professors at the beginning of the year; strengthen the alliance between the various protagonists of the school system; free schools from excessive bureaucratic obligations.

“One of the main commitments that we have made and that we are keeping is to carry out a serious intervention of debureaucratization of the school, so that it can concentrate on its main mission: the educational activity. With the Plan for simplification we aim to improve the quality of our school, relaunch and finally complete school autonomy, introducing new forms of coordination and support”, declared the Minister valditara.

The Plan is divided into three lines of intervention: organisational/technological interventions; procedural/organisational innovation; regulatory simplification. It was defined at the end of a process that saw the involvement and listening of various categories that animate the community school (trade unions, associations, school staff) and the recognition of the numerous fulfilments of institutions and of the critical issues encountered by families in accessing the “school system”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Wall Street: no inflation trauma this time. Dow Jones +400 points, Nasdaq held back by Amazon. But buy on Apple and Meta

You may also like

Superbonus maxi-scams, between companies and ghost “general contractors”.

Climate protection: Seagrass meadows in the Baltic Sea...

Artem Uss, the assets in Italy of the...

Airports: After Corona, ground collisions and near-crashes are...

The second life of super-lawyer Simontacchi: a multi-sensory...

Lukaku pardoned by the FIGC: he will play...

Electromobility: The energy lobby is moving away from...

Pension reform, bad news for workers. What a...

Falling birth rate, “No more taxes for those...

Response to aggressive war: Henkel sells its Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy