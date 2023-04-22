School, Minister Valditara presents the Plan for simplification in the CdM

School, Valditara renews the system: less bureaucracy and more stable staff

The Minister of Education and Merit Joseph Vallettara presented today in Cabinet the information relating to the start of the Plan for simplification in the school sectorin compliance with what was announced last November to the Chambers during the illustration of the programmatic lines of the same dicastery.

The strategic objectives are: to improve school services for students and families; ensure the presence of a greater number of professors at the beginning of the year; strengthen the alliance between the various protagonists of the school system; free schools from excessive bureaucratic obligations.

“One of the main commitments that we have made and that we are keeping is to carry out a serious intervention of debureaucratization of the school, so that it can concentrate on its main mission: the educational activity. With the Plan for simplification we aim to improve the quality of our school, relaunch and finally complete school autonomy, introducing new forms of coordination and support”, declared the Minister valditara.

The Plan is divided into three lines of intervention: organisational/technological interventions; procedural/organisational innovation; regulatory simplification. It was defined at the end of a process that saw the involvement and listening of various categories that animate the community school (trade unions, associations, school staff) and the recognition of the numerous fulfilments of institutions and of the critical issues encountered by families in accessing the “school system”.

