The school of merit: the 150 million euro allocation will go to enhance both staff and students

“With the establishment of the tutor and guidance teacher begins the great revolution of merit”. Thus speaking the minister Joseph Vallettara following the meeting between the Ministry of Education and Merit and the trade unions. During the question time in the Chamber, the draft decree was presented which provides, with one allocation of 150 million euros in 2023the establishment of two professional figures: the tutor teacher and the guidance teacher. The first is aimed at developing the personalization of the educational path in upper secondary schools and the second at making the orientation activity concrete.

“A virtuous school model – explained Valditara – must highlight the talents of each individual student. For this reason, with a significant allocation of resources, as a ministry we have decided to focus on specialized professional figures who will be adequately trained, selected and paid. All in constant discussions with the trade union parties”. The measure will now be submitted to the opinion of the Higher Council of Public Education.