The upcoming elections are not a major cause for concern.

Thus Hannah Piper, manager of the Schroder ISF Italian Equity fund of Schroders according to which history shows that Italian governments remain in office for less than 2 years on average, as happened since the Second World War. As a result, the abrupt end of Mario Draghi’s government and the possibility of a more conservative government was simply brought forward by a semester.

“In summary, even if we are entering a recession phase for the next few quarters and the energy crisis will once again put Italian citizens and businesses to the test (Italy is the second largest Russian gas importer after Germany)” he says. the expert, “the Italian economy is better positioned than at the beginning of the last recession period (2016-18): the momentum of GDP is stronger than that of Germany and France thanks to the good work of the Draghi government, funds under the PNRR and the ECB mechanism to keep Italy’s financing cost under control ”.

Finally, Piper recalls how the Italian stock market, along with the German one, is typically highly sensitive to the inflection point of EU GDP: if the region’s economic momentum were to decline at some point in 2023, the Italian stock market would be the least expensive, the least held by investors and the most sensitive to reaching the peak of the recession and improving economic prospects, he concludes.