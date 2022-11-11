Home Business Schroders PLC increased its holdings of 119,000 shares of Follett Glass (06865) at approximately HK$23.86 per share
The latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shows that on November 7, Schroders PLC increased its holdingsFollett Glass(06865) 119,000 shares, priced at HK$238,634 per share, with a total amount of HK$2,839,700. After the increase in holdings, the latest number of shares held is 45.101 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 10.02%.

