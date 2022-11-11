On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]
The latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shows that on November 7, Schroders PLC increased its holdingsFollett Glass(06865) 119,000 shares, priced at HK$238,634 per share, with a total amount of HK$2,839,700. After the increase in holdings, the latest number of shares held is 45.101 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 10.02%.
