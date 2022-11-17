Home Business Schroders PLC increased its holdings of China Pacific Insurance (02601) by 6,188,400 shares at a price of approximately HK$16.02 per share | Hong Kong Stock Exchange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
According to the latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on November 14, Schroders PLC increased its holdingsChina Pacific Insurance(02601) 6,188,400 shares, priced at HK$16.0151 per share, with a total amount of approximately HK$99,107,800. After the increase in holdings, the latest number of shares held is about 394 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 14.21%.

See also  Xiaopeng Motors listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today with a market value of over 280 billion Hong Kong dollars

