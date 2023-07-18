Schufa: Why it could become more powerful with the new app

The entrance to the SCHUFA headquarters in Wiesbaden. picture alliance

The credit agency Schufa provides an assessment of the creditworthiness of consumers, for example when they sign a new mobile phone contract.

Some already consider the Wiesbaden-based credit agency to be too powerful.

Now a new Schufa app is causing new criticism: Consumers can use it to voluntarily grant Schufa insight into their accounts. Gerhard Schick, head of the association Bürgerbewegung Finanzwende, sees a danger in this.

Germany’s best-known credit reporting agency, Schufa, collects plenty of data and uses it to calculate how creditworthy it thinks consumers are. Some already consider the Wiesbaden-based credit agency to be too powerful. Now a new offer is causing criticism, which could give Schufa even more insight into consumer accounts in the future.

In the future, consumers should be able to call up their so-called Schufa base score digitally free of charge and at any time via an app. “In the course of the year, the data stored by Schufa, which is important for determining creditworthiness, should be available via the Bonify app,” announced the CEO of Schufa Holding AG, Tanja Birkholz, on Tuesday.

By registering with the app, users of the Bonify financial platform purchased from Schufa grant access to their accounts for 90 days. However, consumers can even go a step further and voluntarily allow Schufa to look into their account so that the credit agency can better assess their creditworthiness. Associations such as the Finanzwende citizens’ movement see a danger in this: “With insight into account data, Schufa would become even more powerful than it already is,” criticized Gerhard Schick, head of the Finanzwende citizens’ movement.

There is also criticism that the Schufa subsidiary Bonify advertises “Schufa-free loans” on its website. But what about the allegations? And what specific functions does the new Schufa app actually have? An overview.

What’s the deal with the app?

At the end of 2022, Schufa bought the Bonify financial platform. The Schufa base score is now integrated into the “Bonify Finanzmanager” app. The free data query should be available by the end of the year. To use it, you have to register with the app – either with your ID card or with your own bank account. With the current procedure, users grant Bonify access to their account for 90 days with their identification – strictly separated from the Schufa, as the credit agency assures.

From 2024, registered users will also be informed by push message if there is a negative entry in their Schufa data. In addition, consumers can then give insights into their account on a voluntary basis so that Schufa can better assess their creditworthiness. “If anything, it will be about income. Whether someone donates money to Greenpeace or is involved in a party is irrelevant for the credit rating,” Birkholz told the weekly newspaper “Die Zeit” last week. In addition, everyone must expressly agree to the account insight.

The new app “Bonify” from the credit agency Schufa, with which consumers can view their digital data on their creditworthiness. picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

What are the criticisms of the process?

“With an insight into account data, Schufa would become even more powerful than it already is,” criticized Gerhard Schick, head of the Finanzwende citizens’ movement. In the petition “Keep your fingers off my account!”, Finanzwende and the campaign organization Campact demand: “Schufa should give a clear rejection of any plans to get hold of the account information of third parties – whether via Bonify or in future projects.” Next Wednesday, On July 19, 2023, the initiators wanted to hand over 300,000 signatures from supporters of this appeal to the Schufa.

There is also criticism that the Schufa subsidiary Bonify advertises “Schufa-free loans” on its website. “Jump to your loan” is the motto for a “kangaroo loan” – “even if others have already said no”. The price for such offers, about which “tagesschau.de” and “Süddeutsche” had initially reported, is high: up to 15.99 percent interest per year is due. The Schufa boss says that she doesn’t think it’s expedient to “switch off” such advertising at Bonify completely. The result would be that people would be “chased” into dubious offers.

What is the Schufa?

The business model of the “protection group for general loan security” founded in 1927 includes collecting data. On this basis, Schufa provides its approximately 10,000 contractual partners – including banks and savings banks, mail order companies and energy suppliers – with a legitimate interest in assessing the creditworthiness (creditworthiness) of consumers. According to its own statements, Schufa currently has information on 68 million people. More than 90 percent “only positive information is stored”. The credit agency provides companies with an average of 320,000 reports per day. In addition to the Schufa, there are other credit agencies in Germany, such as Creditreform and Crif.

Schufa receives information from its contractual partners about opening current accounts, issuing credit cards, concluding leasing contracts and loans. According to the Schufa, based on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the transmission no longer requires the specific consent of the consumer by signing a Schufa clause. The legal basis is therefore the existence of a “legitimate interest” in data processing. The Schufa also stores personal data such as name, date of birth and address, but has no information about a person’s income.

The base score, which is updated quarterly, is calculated on the basis of the collected data. On a scale from 0 to 100 percent, this describes the probability with which a consumer will meet financial obligations. The higher the score, the higher the creditworthiness. Anyone who regularly pays bills unpunctually and often receives reminders is rated worse.

Which Schufa score is normal?

The Schufa divides five classes: 74.2 percent are in the highest category “Excellent”, 12.6 percent in the second class “Good”. All people with open payment defaults automatically end up in the lowest category, currently 8.9 percent are listed with the score value of “insufficient”.

It is practically impossible to achieve a score of 100 percent. Even for consumers who usually make credit payments reliably and usually pay bills on time, it cannot be completely ruled out that there will be a payment default under particularly adverse circumstances in exceptional cases.

How is the score calculated?

Schufa does not disclose exactly how the score is calculated. Her argument: “If the calculation model were completely open, the score could be manipulated and would no longer have any value.” However, the formula for calculating the score is “known to the responsible data protection authority and is checked by them and independent scientists”. With a score simulator on its website, Schufa wants to ensure more transparency as to which factors play a role.

Schufa boss Birkholz confirmed on Tuesday: She believes that the work of the credit agency is becoming more transparent “by sharing what data we have and what we do with the data”. It is “certainly also a longer journey of explanation that we have ahead of us. But we want to go that route of making it transparent and getting it out of that black box.”

Who is allowed to obtain a Schufa report and what does it say?

Companies, but also individuals such as landlords, can obtain information if they have a legitimate interest. A bank, for example, does not receive a concrete list of the individual obligations of the customer from the Schufa, but their score. And although this value has great influence, whether a deal is made or a loan is granted does not depend on it alone. Lenders take other factors into account, such as the customer’s financial situation.

Can you see who asked?

Inquiries, for example as part of a loan agreement, are stored by Schufa for twelve months, regardless of whether the business relationship has come about or not. During this period consumers have the possibility of control.

Do negative entries expire at some point?

Basically, if you think something is wrong with the data stored about you by Schufa, you can request a change from the credit agency. Schufa assures that this will then be clarified in consultation, for example, with the bank from which the information originates: “If stored information is demonstrably incorrect, it will be corrected or deleted as quickly as possible.” Otherwise, Schufa will delete entries if all outstanding claims in this regard have been settled. For example, information on loan agreements that were repaid without any problems are deleted from the database three years after they have been settled. This period also applies to consumer insolvency proceedings.

