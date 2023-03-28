JNow SPD chancellor candidate Martin Schulz has jumped on the bandwagon: After French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to Germany on the day of Chancellor Merkel’s visit to Paris that the country must revive investments in Europe, he signaled full agreement: “The Federal Republic is not investing”. , said Schulz on Thursday in Aachen on a summer trip through North Rhine-Westphalia.

“We have a finance minister who wants to turn his surpluses into tax gifts instead of investing in the future.” He explicitly referred to the fact that the French president is also demanding more investment from Germany. At the Franco-German Council of Ministers in Paris, the heads of government and numerous ministers from both countries will discuss joint projects.

Schulz wants Macron to move

In Germany, for example, there will be a lack of tens of thousands of places in schools over the next few years, there will be a shortage of teachers and the investment backlog in schools is enormous, said Schulz. But the investment quota must also be increased in the euro area as a whole – for example in order to tackle youth unemployment in Europe.

Schulz also called for more action to be taken against tax dumping, tax evasion and tax avoidance in Europe. “I expect Emmanuel Macron, for example, to move.” Macron puts the brakes on the financial transaction tax. “I think that’s wrong,” complained the SPD leader. Macron joins the line of Chancellor Angela Merkel and Federal Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble (both CDU), who have been slowing down on the issue for years.

Macron has often called on Germany to invest more to boost economic growth in Europe. Germany owes its competitiveness “in part to the grievances in the euro zone, the weakness of other economies,” said Macron, who was elected president in May. He complained about an “economic and commercial imbalance between Germany and its neighbors”. At the same time, there is “a shared responsibility to ensure that the euro area develops as well as it deserves,” said Macron. “Germany must move, just as France must move,” added the head of state.

Macron criticized that the euro area was not working well because the gap between the countries was widening. “The countries that were already in debt are getting more and more into debt. Those who were already competitive have become even more so,” said the French President. This situation is not healthy “because it is not permanent,” he added.