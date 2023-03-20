The head of Schwan-Stabilo, Sebastian Schwanhäußer, is part of the founding family. picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

At Schwan Stabilo, the owner family still holds the reins firmly in their hands. The pen manufacturer based in Heroldsberg, Franconia, is not only 100 percent owned by the family, but is also operationally managed by a family member.

Sebastian Schwanhäußer, a member of the founding family, has been CEO of the group, which was founded in 1855, since 2019. At his side is Anke Buttler as CFO. Although she is not a member of the family, she has her roots in Franconia.

The 51-year-old had previously worked for the consumer goods manufacturer Procter & Gamble and the cosmetics company Coty, to which the Wella brand belonged for a long time.

The money bringer at Schwan Stabilo

Exactly this expertise should be an advantage for Buttler. Schwan Stabilo is still known for the pens – including colored pencils and highlighters that run under the Stabilo branding.