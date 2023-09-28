Schwarz Group founds tech division and uses AI from Aleph Alpha

Old dual leadership of the new IT and digital division: Schwarz board members Christian Müller (left) and Rolf Schumann (right) will become the co-CEOs of Digits. Black group

In the future, Lidl parent Schwarz is positioning itself more visibly as a technology group and is bundling its digital and IT solutions in a new fifth division: Schwarz Digits.

The division’s co-CEOs will be the previous head of digital, Rolf Schumann, and head of IT, Christian Müller, in a dual leadership that is unusual for the group.

In addition to cloud and cybersecurity services, the focus is also on artificial intelligence. “We are testing various AI solutions internally – including those from Aleph Alpha,” says Müller.

The Schwarz Group has around 575,000 employees worldwide – 7,500 of them now have a new home within the group. As the parent company of the food retailers Lidl and Kaufland announced on Thursday, the group is restructuring internally and is now bundling its IT and digital expertise in a new division: Schwarz Digits.

It is the logical next step in the Neckarsulm retailer’s development into a technology group. “The idea that we need our own division came with the success of Stackit and XM Cyber,” explained Rolf Schumann, former head of digital at Schwarz and now co-CEO of Digits. External customers were surprised that the Schwarz Group also offers IT and digital solutions in addition to food retail. “It was clear that we also needed an external face for IT and digital.”

Schwarz Digits is the fifth division to be visible in the group’s portfolio – alongside Lidl, Kaufland, the waste and recycling service provider Prezero and the private label manufacturer Schwarz Production.

Schwarz Digits bundles all IT and digital expertise – including cloud and cybersecurity

The Schwarz Group started its own cloud project with Stackit in 2019, and in 2021 it bought the Israeli cybersecurity company XM Cyber. After successfully using it itself, the company also offered both services to external companies. The target group is primarily medium-sized companies and authorities for whom data protection and sovereignty are important. But the Port of Hamburg and the US stock exchange operator Nasdaq are also among XM Cyber’s customers. “We have now reached a standard for our cloud and cybersecurity services that is unparalleled in Europe,” says Schumann with conviction.

The group now wants to bundle this expertise in Digits, place it better on the market and also increase the scalability of the services. In addition to Stackit and XM Cyber, Schwarz also bundles its internal digital services under Digits. In other words: IT and digital services, Kaufland and Lidl e-commerce, retail media and the digital agency Mmake.

Dual leadership unusual for the Schwarz Group

The new old bosses are still the well-rehearsed tech duo Rolf Schumann and Christian Müller – an unusual dual leadership for the Schwarz Group. “The decision was made quickly: We have clearly separated areas of responsibility and work wonderfully as a duo when it comes to strategy formation,” Schumann enthuses about the collaboration. “When we have a disagreement, we sit in a room and come out with a third, better opinion.”

However, Schwarz Digits is also intended to create “optimal conditions” not only for digital innovation, but also “for investments in promising young companies”. Above all, it will be about the “key technologies of cloud, cyber security and artificial intelligence,” according to the press release.

Chat GPT banned internally, Aleph Alpha is being tested – Müller referred to possible cooperation

Most recently, the non-profit Dieter Schwarz Foundation, which is funded by donations from Lidl and Kaufland, made a name for itself in this area: its “Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence” in Heilbronn, or Ipai for short, announced a cooperation with the German AI hope in August Aleph Alpha. According to that “Handelsblatt” The foundation is investing a total of two billion euros in the research park. The newspaper claims that more than 300 million euros will flow into the partnership with Alepha Alpha.

The Schwarz Group companies are also looking for AI solutions. However, the company has ignored the top dog OpenAI: “Like many other companies, we have banned the use of ChatGPT internally,” Christian Müller told Business Insider at the ECR trading congress in Frankfurt. “Because it is unclear how the data is processed.”

Aleph Alpha, which is concerned with transparency and data protection, seems to be more of a candidate: “We already host Aleph Alpha internally on Stackit”, i.e. the in-house cloud, explained Müller on a panel at the ECR Congress – and pointed during the lecture further announcements on the topic and possible collaborations. Until now, the Schwarz Group’s approach has always been to first test solutions internally and then offer them to external customers in a second step.

When asked, Müller did not want to commit himself to Digits: “We are testing various AI solutions internally – including those from Aleph Alpha,” he told Business Insider. “The condition for this is always that they run via our own cloud structure. So that we can offer truly sovereign technology.”

