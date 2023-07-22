Science and Technology Board Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with more than 850 Billion Yuan Raised in IPOs

Title: Science and Technology Innovation Board Sees Rapid Growth and Raises Over 850 Billion Yuan in Four Years

Publication Date: July 22, 2023

Introduction:

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the opening of the Science and Technology Innovation Board, also known as the Sci-Tech Innovation Board. Since its inception, the board has witnessed remarkable progress, with the number of listed companies soaring from the initial 25 to an impressive 546. With a focus on supporting innovation-driven development strategies, the board has become a key platform for capital market growth and has raised over 850 billion yuan in cumulative IPO funds.

IPO Funds Surpass 850 Billion Yuan and R&D Investments Break 100 Billion Yuan:

The establishment of the Science and Technology Innovation Board has greatly enhanced the support provided by the capital market to technology-based companies. In just four years, the board has raised more than 850 billion yuan through initial public offerings (IPOs). As of this year, the board has already raised nearly 100 billion yuan, with an average of 2.1 billion yuan raised by each company, an all-time high.

Furthermore, the operating income, net profit, and R&D investments of companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board have exceeded 1 trillion yuan, 100 billion yuan, and 100 billion yuan respectively. The compound growth rates of operating income and net profit have reached 30% and 59% respectively, outperforming all other A-share sectors. Notably, over 30% of the companies have achieved positive growth in net profit for three consecutive years, with 108 companies boasting a three-year compound growth rate of net profit exceeding 50%.

Emergence of High-growth Stocks and International Competitiveness:

The Science and Technology Innovation Board has become a breeding ground for high-growth stocks. Among the listed companies, 33 have achieved a compound revenue growth rate of over 100% in the past four years, while 47 companies have witnessed a similar growth rate in net profit. Notably, the total market value of the 546 companies listed on the board exceeds 6.47 trillion yuan, with 7 companies reaching a market value of 100 billion yuan and 174 companies surpassing 10 billion yuan in market value. These high-value companies include Kingsoft Office, SMIC, and Haiguang Information.

Focus on R&D and Performance:

R&D expenditure on the Science and Technology Innovation Board crossed the 100 billion yuan threshold last year, reaching 126.7 billion yuan. Despite a high baseline, the board has consistently maintained a strong annual growth rate of over 27% in R&D investments. With predictions of over 30% year-on-year growth in R&D expenditure for 2022, companies such as Wanrun New Energy, Anxu Biology, and Naxinwei are anticipated to double their R&D investments.

Performance-wise, companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board have experienced substantial growth. As of July 20, the latest stock prices of 546 companies on the board have increased by an average of 87% compared to the issue price. Several companies, including Dongwei Technology, Autoway, and Kingsoft Office, have seen their stock prices surge by more than 500% from the issue price. Overall, the board has provided investors with significant returns.

Outlook for Investors:

The current rolling price-earnings ratio of the Science and Technology 50 Index is below 41 times, falling significantly below historical averages. It is expected that as companies continue to deliver strong performances, the Science and Technology Innovation Board will generate even greater returns for investors.

Key Sectors and Performance Previews:

Integrated circuits and biomedicine have emerged as the two dominant fields on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, with 60% and 20% of listed companies respectively. The field of integrated circuits alone comprises 101 companies, covering essential segments of the industrial chain. In terms of performance, 45 companies have already provided performance forecasts for the first half of the year, with 31 projected to witness growth. Notably, 12 companies are expected to achieve a net profit growth rate of over 100%.

Conclusion:

As the Science and Technology Innovation Board celebrates its fourth anniversary, it has demonstrated significant growth in terms of listed companies, IPO funds raised, and investments in research and development. The board’s high-growth stocks, international competitiveness, and focus on key industries signify a promising future. With strong performance and potential for remarkable returns, the board continues to attract investors seeking opportunities in the technology and innovation sectors.

