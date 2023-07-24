Science and Technology Innovation Board in Hubei: A Rising Hub for Hard Technology Companies

Title: Hubei’s Science and Technology Innovation Board: A Hub of Technological Advancement

By Xu Wei, Jimu News Reporter of Chutian Metropolis Daily

On July 22, marking the fourth anniversary of the opening of the Science and Technology Innovation Board, this platform has firmly established itself as a stronghold for hard technology in China. The number of listed companies has multiplied from 25 to more than 540, with the total market value skyrocketing from 880.9 billion yuan in 2019 to approximately 6.5 trillion yuan. The Hubei Science and Technology Innovation Board has particularly flourished, expanding from a single listed company in 2019 to now hosting 13 companies. This continuous expansion signifies the robustness of Hubei’s economy and the technological innovation prowess of its enterprises.

The Growth of Listed Companies in Hubei Ranks Third in Central Region

Jiabiyou’s listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Hall on December 19, 2019, made it the pioneer company to be listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board in Hubei. Thirteen “high-tech” companies have since joined the ranks, including Jiabiyou, Xingtuxinke, Keqian Bio, Luther Environment, Sifang Optoelectronics, Ryoden Electric Control, Zhongke Tongda, Huaqiang Technology, Chaozhuo Aviation Technology, Xinke Mobile-U, Wanrun New Energy, Changyingtong, Aerospace Nanhu, and Yifei Laser, which has recently passed the meeting and issued a subscription on July 19. According to statistics from Jimu News reporters, this number of listed companies currently ranks third in the central region.

Impressive Performance of Hubei’s Listed Companies

Since the opening of the market four years ago, Hubei’s Science and Technology Innovation Board-listed companies have delivered commendable results. According to Wind’s statistics, among the 13 listed companies, 10 have witnessed an increase in their stock prices, with two of them doubling their stock prices – Sifang Optoelectronics and Keqian Biotech.

Sifang Optoelectronics: A Stellar Performer

Sifang Optoelectronics is set to join the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Science and Technology Innovation Board in 2021. As a leading participant in specialized and new national-level “little giants” initiatives, the company is targeting international recognition as a provider of gas sensors and analyzers. With the growing demand for high-performance sensors due to the advancement of new infrastructure projects like 5G and the Internet of Things, Sifang Optoelectronics has been steadfast in its commitment to innovation and substantial investment in research and development. Having issued its shares at 29.53 yuan per share, Sifang Optoelectronics’ stock price has skyrocketed to 82.75 yuan per share, witnessing an astounding increase of 180.2%.

The Economic Transformation Led by Technology-based Enterprises

Since the comprehensive deepening of capital market reforms, support for technological innovation has gained prominence. The Science and Technology Innovation Board, with its implementation of a registration system, has provided high-tech companies with new avenues and tools for development.

Pan Helin, co-director and researcher of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center at Zhejiang University’s International Joint Business School, mentioned in an interview with Jimu News that “the Science and Technology Innovation Board furnishes financial support for research and development and innovation in technological innovation companies.”

The significant achievements made by a group of Chinese companies with a “hard technology” focus are a testament to the positive impacts of the Science and Technology Innovation Board. Industrial clustering effects have also become more pronounced, and regional industrial clusters have gained prominence. Hubei, with its advantageous transportation location, talented scientific and educational resources, and concentration of high-tech industries, has seized national opportunities and actively promoted the “double listing” plan. The province has clearly expressed its intent to establish and improve a cultivation mechanism by industries, categories, stages, and levels, expanding the cadre of backup companies.

According to the Listing Office of Hubei Province, strategic emerging industries, innovation-driven enterprises that effectively integrate traditional industries with new technologies, new industries, new formats, and new models, as well as “specialized and new” small and medium-sized companies, are currently the primary source of listed companies and the main targets of Hubei’s “Golden Seeds” selection. The establishment of a national science and technology innovation center has accelerated the pace of listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board.

Hubei’s current crop of newly listed companies primarily consists of high-tech enterprises operating in information technology, biomedicine, new energy, and new materials sectors. With technology-oriented enterprises accounting for over 60% of the listed companies in Hubei, emerging industries are taking center stage. This influx of high-quality companies entering the capital market has significantly contributed to economic transformation and upgrading.

In conclusion, Hubei’s Science and Technology Innovation Board has evolved into a hub of technological advancement, fostering the growth of high-tech enterprises and propelling regional economic development. With continuous support and nurturing, the province is poised to continue its contributions to China‘s innovation-driven growth agenda.

