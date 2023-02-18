The announcement of Sciuker Frames

Sciuker Frames, a group listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the production of eco-sustainable windows and in the implementation of energy requalification interventions, communicated that the discount on the invoice continues. This can be read in a note that intends to reinsure investors after the Government has decided to intervene on the discipline that regulates the Superbonus and other concessions, establishing that for new interventions it will no longer be possible to resort to the transfer of credit or discount on the invoice.

The group listed on Piazza Affari supports ANCE’s position expressed this morning by its president Federica Brancaccio who believes that in doing so “it was decided to bury families and businesses for who knows what reasons of state”. However, it intends to reassure its investors about the objectives of the 2022-2024 Business Plan presented on 25 October 2022 as the backlog relating to the 110 interventions placed among the plan assumptions essentially falls within the transitional rules set out in Law Decree 11/2023 which allow the normal operation of the assignment of credit for all those interventions covered by Cila on the date of publication of the same Decree in the Official Gazette.

Ready for scenarios of reduction of 110

“We were already ready for a scenario of reducing the flow of 110 and we agree with what was expressed by the president of ANCE regarding the unjustification of such an acceleration – commented CEO Marco Cipriano – In any case, on the one hand our entire backlog, being made up of construction sites that have already started and with Cilas presented before 31 December 2022, acquires even more value as it represents a treasury on which the new legislation does not intervene, on the contrary it accelerates liquidity and therefore execution”.

“There remains a great open topic: the European Community has expressed very clearly, through the European directive EPBD (Energy Performance Building Directive), the objectives of residential efficiency; therefore, the This regulatory intervention by the Government represents a huge step backwards – he added – We hope that on this decision, for the good of the planet and for the value of our housing stock, the Government will be able to return to the path of modernity and eco-sustainability”. (Ticker)