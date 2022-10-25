Production at 175 million in 2022, up 14% compared to the previous forecast (€ 153 million), to 224 million in 2023 (+ 9%) and 278.8 million in 2024 (+ 20%). These are the targets expected in the update of Sciuker Frame’s 2022-2024 Business Plan which provides for an EBITDA of 42.5 million in 2022 and 55.4 million in 2023 and 70 million in 2024. The Sciuker Group, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan list of Borsa Italiana through Sciuker Frames SpA approved the update of the industrial plan to increase turnover and Ebitda estimates from 2022 to 2024.

“Homes remain the main player in CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, however all market research identifies a very changed context compared to last year; in Italy, in one year, just 1% of the enormous polluting housing stock, equal to over 25 million homes, was made more efficient, but the sensitivity of individuals towards green living is confirmed to be totally transformed with over 40% of the population which intends to energetically redevelop its home in the next 3-5 years. This sensitivity is amplified by the rise in energy costs which impact on average over 500 euros in bills that are paid every month by an average family; for large families living in very hot or very cold places, this amount can even reach 1,000 euros per month. The European Commission is contributing to this change in sensitivity as Member States will have to implement policies that favor a fast residential energy transition and, moreover, from 2030 it will not be possible to sell or rent houses in the low energy classes. This means that the real estate deals of the next few years will begin to be read taking into consideration the energy class and not just the location and price per square meter ”, comments Marco Cipriano, CEO and President of SCK Group. “Our vision is therefore being realized and this update reflects exactly this renewed strength in the mega trend that we had read in advance. SCK Group will be a reference point of the Italian market in the coming years, establishing itself more and more as an Energy Saving Company for how much it will save energy and therefore CO2 emissions and this implies that we will help Italian families to save on their bills as well as to make them live. in a better world ”.