The Scope Ratings agency confirmed the evaluation of Italy at “BBB +”, with a stable outlook. “Italy benefits from the support of the fiscal and monetary system, within the institutional architecture of the Eurozone and the euro area”, explains a note from the experts indicating that it is “a large, healthy and diversified economy “. As for the challenges, Scope Ratings highlights any problems related to “weak public finances, especially given the high public debt of around 145% -150% of GDP and the high annual financing requirement”. And again among the risks are cited “structural bottlenecks, which hinder medium-term growth by limiting the increase in productivity and creating rigidities in the labor market that slow down employment growth and participation in the workforce; demographic weakness, with aging and the decline in the active population which will continue to weigh on public finances and growth; a complex and fragmented political context, with the lightning elections scheduled for 25 September, which risks prolonging the period of political inertia ”.

Analysts specify that the stable outlook reflects Scope’s view, according to which the risks to credit ratings in the next 12-18 months are substantially balanced.