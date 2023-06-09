Scordamaglia (Filiera Italia) attacks the media on synthetic meats

For Scordamaglia, the debate on synthetic meats is not transparent

Brussels wants dismantle the Italian and European agri-food sector. And it also does so through strong pressure from the press that is excessively biased in favor of laboratory-produced meat. It goes down hard Luigi Scordamaglia, number one of Filiera Italia, a foundation created to support and enhance 100% Italian food. The proof is in the number of articles that have appeared since we started talking about synthetic meats: “In 2020 alone, there were more than 12,000 publications on this topic! However, in the same period of time, only a few scientific papers, about 300, have addressed the issue. A disconnection that gives a biased image of the debate ”he explains.

At stake there are 25 billion investments in five years. “And if for the question of an Arab country (Qatar, ed) what happened in Beruxelles happened, let’s imagine what can happen when such a mass of money moves and how the press can be affected” Scordamaglia clarifies in his speech in Rome during the presentation of the book “Meats and cured meats: the new frontiers of sustainability“, published by Franco Angeli. A text written by the nutritionist Elisabetta Bernardi, by the professor of Agricultural Chemistry (University of the Sacred Heart) Ettore Capri and by the professor of ethics and sustainability of Farms (University of Sassari) Giuseppe Pulina with the aim of analyzing the issue on several fronts: from environment to health to arrive at safety, culture. to economics and ethics.

The risks are there. WHO and FAO say so

From his point of view the truth is that “people love technology, but they don’t want to eat it“. Especially since there is no evidence that laboratory foods are not bad. In fact, “Fao and the World Health Organization have found the presence of 53 potential health hazards within the manufacturing process of cultured meat,” he clarifies.

The production mechanism is moreover complex, it starts from the fetal liquid, obtained by killing an animal. Then stem cells are used in a bioreactor with a culture broth. With lots of use of hormones, prohibited in livestock production, and also a massive dowry of antibiotics. In short, anything but organic. For this reason, according to Scordamaglia, the authorization process for the introduction of synthetic meats on the market should be the one used for medicines.

Furthermore, the numbers do not add up even on the environmental impact of synthetic meats

In addition to the risks to human health, in fact, there is also the eco-compatibility aspect to be taken into consideration. According to Scordamaglia estimates, the environmental impact of cultivated meat is from 4 to 25 times higher than that of a traditional product from farms. Thus, to produce the 44 million synthetic meats by 2030, as required by global demand, 354 million tons of CO2 would be produced against 150 from farms. All using 150,000 bioreactors.

Even taking these numbers into account, the Italian government has decided to ban its production in Italy. Does this mean blocking innovation? For the number one of Filiera Italia the answer is no since the research is going on”. Not only that: “We are in favor of positive innovations that do not endanger biodiversity. But we intend to save the precautionary principle ”she adds.

The synthetic meat lobby is pressing

In Brussels, tension is high. “The EU Commission is trying to dismantle the European agri-food sector without having reliable data, but only on the basis of an ideological approach” Scordamaglia points out. “A real sanitation of the debate is underway” in a climate that he defines as “Soviet”. Objective: to get food products produced in the laboratory on the shelves of supermarkets.

First of all, meat, to conquer even just a small slice of a market that is worth 170 billion euros in Europe and employs more than 4 million people. But the project is broader: in fact, the laboratory also produces eggs, cheese, fish, as well as insect meal. A billion dollar game behind which the big names in international finance are hidden, including Bill Gates.