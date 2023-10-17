Scotiabank Executives Laud Dominican Republic’s Favorable Investment Climate

Scotiabank Executives Praise the Dominican Republic’s Investment Climate

Executives from Scotiabank in the Dominican Republic have lauded the country’s climate and confidence for local and foreign investment. They highlighted the growing market and the opening of new opportunities for financial products. Francisco A. Aristeguieta and Gonzalo Gil, director of Grupo Banca Internacional and general manager of Scotiabank in the Dominican Republic, personally expressed their appreciation to the governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD), Héctor Valdez Albizu.

Valdez Albizu, in response, emphasized that the trust placed in the country is based on a climate of certainty, social peace, legal security, and stability of monetary policy. Scotiabank executives concurred, stating that the certainty transmitted by the BCRD is the driving force behind economic progress in the nation.

Despite the international instability caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine and other global factors affecting price increases, Valdez Albizu highlighted that the consumer price index in the Dominican Republic experienced a monthly variation of only 0.52% in August 2023. He further mentioned that interannual inflation stood at 4.27%, remaining within the target range of 4.0% ± 1.0%. This favorable inflation behavior has allowed the Central Bank to maintain its monetary policy interest rate at 7.50% annually.

Valdez Albizu also highlighted the favorable investment situation in the Dominican Republic. The monthly indicator of economic activity registered a 2.0% year-on-year expansion in August, with an average growth of 1.5% in the first eight months of 2023. Notably, the hotels, bars, and restaurants sector, as well as the construction and agriculture sectors, performed well.

Looking ahead, Valdez Albizu expects greater dynamism in economic activity for the rest of the year. This will be supported by monetary stimulus measures, increased public investment, sustained growth in tourism, and a projected foreign direct investment of $4 billion, matching the previous year’s figures. The stability of the Dominican peso in the exchange market is expected to continue, and the flexible measures implemented will contribute to the growth of monetary aggregates at rates higher than the nominal GDP.

The Governor of the Central Bank was accompanied by the manager of the Central Bank, Ervin Novas Bello, and the deputy manager of Monetary, Exchange and Financial Policies, Joel Tejeda. The positive outlook and confidence expressed by Scotiabank executives highlight the attractiveness of the Dominican Republic as an investment destination.

